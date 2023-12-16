No Boxing Day Horse Race Meet at KMTC this year – Mrs. Kennard

Latest update December 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Due to circumstances beyond its control, the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) will not be staging its Traditional Boxing Day Horse Race Meet this year.
This is according to honorary President, Mrs. Chan Kennard, who disclosed that the club which has been staging the annual meet at its Bush Lot Farm Corentyne Berbice venue for decades, will not be doing so this year.
Mrs. Kennard stated that a few factors beyond KMTC’s control have crept up forcing the club to not host the event this year. She said that the KMTC is still functioning and will be back for its next meet in a few months.
She added that the Boxing Day date is now open for another entity to use this December.
Mrs. Kennard is well learned and has been associated with the sport of horse racing for decades, covering a span of close to 60 years. She is considered a veteran of the sport in Guyana. (Samuel Whyte)
LIKE CAT BITE AYUH TONGUE
Dec 16, 2023Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will soon be purchasing bucket seats to install at the National Track and Field Centre located at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD)....
Dec 16, 2023
Dec 16, 2023
Dec 16, 2023
Dec 16, 2023
Dec 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – One should not expect too much from the talks which are likely to take place today in St. Vincent and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]