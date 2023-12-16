No Boxing Day Horse Race Meet at KMTC this year – Mrs. Kennard

Kaieteur Sports – Due to circumstances beyond its control, the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) will not be staging its Traditional Boxing Day Horse Race Meet this year.

This is according to honorary President, Mrs. Chan Kennard, who disclosed that the club which has been staging the annual meet at its Bush Lot Farm Corentyne Berbice venue for decades, will not be doing so this year.

Mrs. Kennard stated that a few factors beyond KMTC’s control have crept up forcing the club to not host the event this year. She said that the KMTC is still functioning and will be back for its next meet in a few months.

She added that the Boxing Day date is now open for another entity to use this December.

Mrs. Kennard is well learned and has been associated with the sport of horse racing for decades, covering a span of close to 60 years. She is considered a veteran of the sport in Guyana. (Samuel Whyte)