Minibus driver fined for disorderly behaviour at Brickdam Police Station

Kaieteur News – A father of ten was on Friday fined $10,000 after he behaved in a disorderly manner at the Brickdam Police Station on June 16, 2023.

Quacy Sealey called ‘Cayenne’, a minibus driver who resides at Lot 29 Queens Street, Kitty, Georgetown appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Rhondell Weever, where he was charged for disorderly behaviour at a Police Station.

The accused pleaded guilty with explanation to the court.

The prosecutor related that on the day in question, Sealey went to the police station and used a series of expletives. The court heard that Sealey persisted in his rants after being sternly instructed to stop.

In his defence, Sealey told the court that someone else was driving his bus on the day in question. He said the driver was instructed by the police to drive the vehicle to the police station, to which the driver complied.

Sealey alleged that the police officers chased the driver out of the minibus and demanded him (Sealey) to sign a document. Despite informing the police that he was not the bus driver, Sealey was being forced to sign the document. He refused and his refusal reportedly led to a heated argument between Sealey and a Police Sergeant.

It was not the first time Sealey had an encounter with the law.

After hearing the prosecution’s arguments and Sealey’s defence, Magistrate Weever accepted the guilty plea and fined Sealey $10,000. The City Magistrate warned that should Sealey fail to pay the fine, he will be jailed for one month.