MCYS/NSC/Fitness Express GAPLF Senior Nationals is set for tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) is set to bring the curtains down on a spectacular year of lifting tomorrow (Sunday) at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium when their marquee event, Senior Nationals is held.

The event which was postponed from last Sunday in keeping with the request for a national day of mourning in honour of the five soldiers who lost their lives in that tragic helicopter crash, some eighteen (18) athletes including World Sub-Junior Squat champion, Romer Hunter and Yogaishawar‘Baby Hulk’ Seecharan along with females, Talicia Lindore and Kezia Joseph are expected to be on the platform for what is anticipated to be a fierce day of action among the strongmen and women.

All the athletes are eager to close off the year on a high which sets the stage for competitive rivalry in the various categories which will see equipped and raw (unequipped) lifting in the 59kg, 66kg, 74kg, 83kg, 84+kg, 93kg, 105kg, 120kg and 120+kg categories.

The full list of competitors is as follows: Nangita Seenarine, Navindra Tamasar, Talicia Garrett, Franklyn Brisport-Luke, Rondel Thomas, Saif Abdool, Dwayne Welch, Meshach Alexander, Kezia Joseph, Romario Gonsalves, Joseph Stoll, Matthew Maycock, Marlon Wilson, Timothy Bagla, Fazim Abdool, Romeo Hunter, Ramesh Seecharan and Yogaishawar‘Baby Hulk’ Seecharan.

For this year, the GAPLF has competed at three World Championships as well as the FESUPO Championships and has medaled at each event. The Federation has also hosted the Novice, Intermediate, Masters, and Raw competitions.

Among the sponsors on board for tomorrow’s event are the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, National Sports Commission, Fitness Express, Office of the Prime Minister, and E-Master Corporation.

Lift-off time tomorrow is 09:00hrs.