Inter Club U15 Cricket Competition gets underway in Berbice this weekend

Kaieteur Sports – The inaugural Dr Armnauth Dukhi under 15 cricket competition 2023, organised by the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) is set to bowl off in Berbice this week end with a number of matches. It would be known as the Dr. Dukhi Berbice Under15 Cricket tournament.

Matches are slated to commence on Saturday with the second round set for Sunday at various venues in Berbice.

A total of 16 teams from throughout the Ancient County are expected to take part.

The teams expected to compete are Achievers CC, Cotton Tree CC, Bush lot United, Blairmont Community Centre, Tucber Park Cricket Club, Sisters CC, Edinburgh CC , Mt Sinai CC, Bermine , Rose Hall Community Centre, Albion Community Centre, Rose Hall Town Y&S C, Port Mourant CC, Whim CC, Kennard Memorial CC and Kildonan Community Centre.

Dr Dukhi, a Guyanese Neuro Surgeon who is an ardent sports fan, hails from Upper Corentyne in Berbice.

Players are expected to be born on or after 1st September, 2008 to be eligible.

The tournament shall be played 50 overs per side using the red ball and shall be for Berbice players only. The winning team would take home $80,000 and the championship trophy while the runner-up would pocket $50,000 and a trophy.

Dr Dukhi has also committed to finance the construction of sanitary facilities at the No 69 Viking ground in the Upper Corentyne area. The Doctor has also envisioned raising funds under the Dr. Dukhi Trust Fund project which will be used to further the development of cricket in Berbice.