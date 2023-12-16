Four servicemen who died in GDF ‘copter crash laid to rest

Kaieteur News – In a solemn embrace of sorrow and gratitude, Guyana bid farewell on Friday, to four valiant souls who served with unwavering dedication in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The four revered heroes laid to rest were Brigadier Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome and Warrant Officer Class II Jason Khan; who left an indelible mark upon the hearts of all who knew of their valiant service. The men were among five GDF servicemen who died in a helicopter crash on December 6, 2023.

The brave servicemen’s final journey to rest became a poignant testament to their sacrifice and unwavering commitment to Guyana. Their memories stood tall, etched in the fabric of Guyana’s history, as the country collectively grieved the untimely departure of these heroes.

The relatives, friends, fellow servicemen and women – stood united in paying homage to the indomitable spirits of the four gallant souls, each adorned with the virtues of courage, dedication, and selflessness.

President Irfaan Ali, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, led the nation in bidding farewell to the four servicemen. Their individual funeral services were held in Georgetown.

Brigadier Beaton, a stalwart among leaders, was lauded for his unwavering commitment to service. His journey, spanning over three decades, was marked by accolades and a legacy of dedication to the nation’s defense. Notably, his visionary approach in community engagement reshaped the GDF, earning him esteemed recognition and the utmost respect.

President Ali expressed his satisfaction that one of the first actions he took as Commander-in-Chief was to promote Beaton to the well-deserved position of Brigadier.

“He didn’t allow any circumstance to dictate his behaviour, his attitude, or his service; he rose above every single challenge and that is worth celebrating. That is an example of how we should conduct ourselves,” Ali told the gathering.

Brigadier Beaton was decorated with the Border Defence, Military Efficiency, 25th, 40th, and 50th-anniversary Medals and Military Service Medals. He was a passionate engineer. His engineering background saw him serve a variety of related appointments, including Officer Commanding Construction Company, Commanding Officer 4 Engineers Battalion, and Commander Engineer Corps. He also served as the Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard.

Colonel Shahoud was recognised as a beacon of strength and empathy, which embodied leadership that transcended authority. His legacy of empathy and humility, intertwined with exceptional leadership, illuminated a path for others to follow. Colonel Shahoud was Commander of the 1st Infantry Battalion and an attorney-at-law.

During his speech, President Ali described Colonel Shahoud as the epitome of loyalty, a humble man, and a trusted advisor.

“He cultivated a culture where discipline was not just a rule, but a way of life. Yet, he was no autocrat, instead of wielding authority with an iron fist, he balanced discipline with empathy, fostering mutual respect and understanding,” the head-of-state said.

Lieutenant Colonel Welcome, a paragon of discipline and sacrifice, was celebrated for his profound impact on young soldiers and the nation’s safety. His exemplary dedication to academic pursuit underscored his commitment to enhancing national defense strategies, leaving an enduring legacy of potential unfulfilled.

“All of Guyana must be grateful for this silent leader who gave of his best, who sacrificed his life many times before the 6th December; in service to people and country…He was a forward-thinking man. Our nation is poorer for his passing, and this is why we are crestfallen at his demise. The grief we bear is not only for the loss of a remarkable individual but for the unrealised influence he could have had on shaping the future,” President Ali said.

Lieutenant Colonel Welcome was the Commanding Officer of the Reserve Battalion. He has also held several key positions, including Troop Commander of the 31 Special Forces Squadron and Intelligence/Operations Officer.

Warrant Officer Khan, a fearless patriot and skilled professional, epitomized the essence of selfless service. His multifaceted contributions, not only in the military realm but also in sports and education, reflected his tireless dedication to his country.

During his tribute to Khan, President Ali acknowledged his exceptional contributions to the GDF and reflected on the outstanding qualities that defined him.

“He was the Guyanese version of Rambo…he was among the best of the best in this country’s armed forces…he was a paratrooper, a platoon commander, he was a trained commando,” Ali said. “Jason Khan was a son of Guyana, his love for Guyana was limitless, he was on a mission to protect Guyana when he died,” he said.

Khan played roles as a Storeman in 31 SF Sqn, a Regimental Quarter Master in the Intelligence Corps, and recently earned a Certificate in Electrical Installation at the Government Technical Institute. He was also a skilled sportsman, excelling in basketball.

President Ali, in honoring these remarkable lives, highlighted the immeasurable sacrifices made by these heroes. Their unwavering dedication to the nation’s safety and their unyielding commitment to duty spoke volumes of their character.

As the nation mourns the loss of the servicemen, their legacies will stand tall as beacons of inspiration for generations to come. Their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment will forever be etched in the annals of Guyana’s history, serving as a perpetual reminder of the profound depth of service and sacrifice exhibited by Brigadier Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, and Warrant Officer Class II Jason Khan.