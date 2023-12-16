Latest update December 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Former soldier who killed woman at Sunset View Hotel commits suicide 

Dec 16, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Reports are that Sadesh ‘Vishal’ Appadu, a former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldier who was wanted for questioning in relation to the brutal murder of his 32-year-old wife, Romona Lall at the Sunset Hotel last month, has committed suicide.

Romona Lall and Sadesh Appadu in happier times

Romona Lall and Sadesh Appadu in happier times

When contacted by this publication, Regional Divisional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus, confirmed that the man committed suicide.

The woman’s body, which bore multiple stab wounds, was found in a room by staff of the hotel on Sunday, November 12. She was lying on the floor of the room which she and the suspect had checked into the day before.

According to police, Lall had three stab wounds to her back and one in the region of her heart. A piece of the broken Guinness bottle was left stuck in the wound near the woman’s heart. Several abrasions were also seen on the victim’s abdomen.

Kaieteur News understands that Lall endured an abusive relationship at the hands of her partner, for many years.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

LIKE CAT BITE AYUH TONGUE

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bids open to purchase bucket seats for National Track and Field Centre

Bids open to purchase bucket seats for National Track and Field

Dec 16, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will soon be purchasing bucket seats to install at the National Track and Field Centre located at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD)....
Read More
Windies have a chance to clinch series today

Windies have a chance to clinch series today

Dec 16, 2023

MCYS/NSC/Fitness Express GAPLF Senior Nationals is set for tomorrow

MCYS/NSC/Fitness Express GAPLF Senior Nationals...

Dec 16, 2023

Chase’s Academic to tackle Clarendon College today

Chase’s Academic to tackle Clarendon College...

Dec 16, 2023

Inter Club U15 Cricket Competition gets underway in Berbice this weekend

Inter Club U15 Cricket Competition gets underway...

Dec 16, 2023

Big Man Cricket-Gy invites Teams/Clubs to register for O-40s, O-50s nationwide Tournaments

Big Man Cricket-Gy invites Teams/Clubs to...

Dec 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The meeting

    Kaieteur News – One should not expect too much from the talks which are likely to take place today in St. Vincent and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]