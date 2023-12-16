Former soldier who killed woman at Sunset View Hotel commits suicide

Kaieteur News – Reports are that Sadesh ‘Vishal’ Appadu, a former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldier who was wanted for questioning in relation to the brutal murder of his 32-year-old wife, Romona Lall at the Sunset Hotel last month, has committed suicide.

When contacted by this publication, Regional Divisional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus, confirmed that the man committed suicide.

The woman’s body, which bore multiple stab wounds, was found in a room by staff of the hotel on Sunday, November 12. She was lying on the floor of the room which she and the suspect had checked into the day before.

According to police, Lall had three stab wounds to her back and one in the region of her heart. A piece of the broken Guinness bottle was left stuck in the wound near the woman’s heart. Several abrasions were also seen on the victim’s abdomen.

Kaieteur News understands that Lall endured an abusive relationship at the hands of her partner, for many years.