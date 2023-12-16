Eight teams ready to rumble from Sunday in ESCL Over-40 tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Eight teams have confirmed their participation and ready to rumble from Sunday at various venues on the Essequibo Coast, Region 2, as action begins in the Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL)/ Bishka Taxi sponsored Over-40, T20 competition.

At 9:30 am, Hibernia Strikers will clash with Essequibo Legends at Hibernia ground and then at 1pm at the same venue, Invaders Masters will meet up with Untouchables.

In the two other fixtures from 9:30 am, Caribbean Cricket Club taking on Queenstown Tigers at Affiance Number 1 venue and then at 1pm, Reliance Sports Club tackling Devonshire Castle Sports Club also at Affiance Number 1 ground.

According to the Chairman of the ESCL Wakeel Layne, things are set and he is anticipating an exciting, round-robin tournament.

He added that the competition is being played in collaboration with Caribbean Cricket Club.

Layne also took the opportunity to thank Bishka Taxi for coming on board and simultaneously expressed his profound appreciation to all the teams for their participation.

Layne informed that a date and venue to be announced for the championship game.

Monetary prizes are also up for grabs along with outstanding, individual trophies.

In previous competitions under the auspices of the ESCL, spectators were treated to some fascinating cricket both on the grounds and beach.

Prominent batsman Patrick Rooplall recorded two double-centuries already since the formation of the ESCL in 2021.

Among other top softball players expected to be on show are: Ramesh Narine, Ravi Beharry, Roy Gonsalves, Fazeer Khan, Vishwanauth Lall, Eqwaaz Baksh, Prashad Mahadeo, Dharshan Persaud, Richard Patterson and Kumar Das.