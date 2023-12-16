Chase’s Academic to tackle Clarendon College today

…KFC Goodwill Series enters 3rd round

Kaieteur Sports – Today marks an intense phase in the 2023 KFC Goodwill Series as action heats up at Queen’s College (QC) and Ministry of Education (MoE) grounds for the tournament’s third round.

Chase’s Academic Foundation, St Benedict’s from Trinidad and Tobago and Clarendon College from Jamaica stand undefeated, while Carmel Secondary and VWO-4 from Suriname seek their second win.

The day’s lineup boasts four thrilling matches. The first, match #9, pitches St Ignatius against Bartica Secondary at 13:30 hours on QC ground. Following that, St Benedict’s College takes on Carmel Secondary at 15:30 hours. Later at the MoE ground, DC Caesar Fox Secondary faces Suriname’s VWO-4 at 17:30 hours, succeeded by the highly anticipated clash between Chase’s Academic Foundation and Jamaica’s giants, Clarendon College.

In the recent clash on Thursday, Clarendon College dominated St Ignatius Secondary with a comfortable 3-1 victory. The match stayed goalless in the first half until St Ignatius’ Stephon Sprosta broke the deadlock in the 46th minute. Jamaica’s Dameon Simms equalized with a brilliant goal nine minutes later, and goals from Ronaldo Williams (55’) and Nicholy Forbes (84’) secured the 3-1 win for the Jamaican team.

While in match #8, St Benedict’s College quieted DC Caesar Fox Secondary with a commanding 6-0 victory. Jeremaiah Niles starred with a well-deserved hat-trick, extending from a 1-0 lead. Keanu Morean opened the scoring for the Trinidadian side in the 5th minute before Niles took over with goals in the 10th, 17th, and 53rd minutes. Nesean Alexander (39’) and Malachai Webb (40’) furthered the lead to 6-0, sending a strong statement ahead of the third round.

The Petra Organisation-organised tournament is sponsored by Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inc. through its KFC Guyana franchise with support from MVP Sports, ANSA McAL (Lucozade), the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture, the Ministry of Education, the Guyana Football Federation and ExxonMobil.