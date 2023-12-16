Latest update December 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Chase’s Academic to tackle Clarendon College today

Dec 16, 2023 Sports

…KFC Goodwill Series enters 3rd round

Kaieteur Sports – Today marks an intense phase in the 2023 KFC Goodwill Series as action heats up at Queen’s College (QC) and Ministry of Education (MoE) grounds for the tournament’s third round.

Chase’s Academic Foundation, St Benedict’s from Trinidad and Tobago and Clarendon College from Jamaica stand undefeated, while Carmel Secondary and VWO-4 from Suriname seek their second win.

The day’s lineup boasts four thrilling matches. The first, match #9, pitches St Ignatius against Bartica Secondary at 13:30 hours on QC ground. Following that, St Benedict’s College takes on Carmel Secondary at 15:30 hours. Later at the MoE ground, DC Caesar Fox Secondary faces Suriname’s VWO-4 at 17:30 hours, succeeded by the highly anticipated clash between Chase’s Academic Foundation and Jamaica’s giants, Clarendon College.

Chase's Academic will come up against Jamaica's Clarendon College today at the MoE ground

Chase’s Academic will come up against Jamaica’s Clarendon College today at the MoE ground

In the recent clash on Thursday, Clarendon College dominated St Ignatius Secondary with a comfortable 3-1 victory. The match stayed goalless in the first half until St Ignatius’ Stephon Sprosta broke the deadlock in the 46th minute. Jamaica’s Dameon Simms equalized with a brilliant goal nine minutes later, and goals from Ronaldo Williams (55’) and Nicholy Forbes (84’) secured the 3-1 win for the Jamaican team.

While in match #8, St Benedict’s College quieted DC Caesar Fox Secondary with a commanding 6-0 victory. Jeremaiah Niles starred with a well-deserved hat-trick, extending from a 1-0 lead. Keanu Morean opened the scoring for the Trinidadian side in the 5th minute before Niles took over with goals in the 10th, 17th, and 53rd minutes. Nesean Alexander (39’) and Malachai Webb (40’) furthered the lead to 6-0, sending a strong statement ahead of the third round.

The Petra Organisation-organised tournament is sponsored by Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inc. through its KFC Guyana franchise with support from MVP Sports, ANSA McAL (Lucozade), the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture, the Ministry of Education, the Guyana Football Federation and ExxonMobil.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

LIKE CAT BITE AYUH TONGUE

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bids open to purchase bucket seats for National Track and Field Centre

Bids open to purchase bucket seats for National Track and Field

Dec 16, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will soon be purchasing bucket seats to install at the National Track and Field Centre located at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD)....
Read More
Windies have a chance to clinch series today

Windies have a chance to clinch series today

Dec 16, 2023

MCYS/NSC/Fitness Express GAPLF Senior Nationals is set for tomorrow

MCYS/NSC/Fitness Express GAPLF Senior Nationals...

Dec 16, 2023

Chase’s Academic to tackle Clarendon College today

Chase’s Academic to tackle Clarendon College...

Dec 16, 2023

Inter Club U15 Cricket Competition gets underway in Berbice this weekend

Inter Club U15 Cricket Competition gets underway...

Dec 16, 2023

Big Man Cricket-Gy invites Teams/Clubs to register for O-40s, O-50s nationwide Tournaments

Big Man Cricket-Gy invites Teams/Clubs to...

Dec 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The meeting

    Kaieteur News – One should not expect too much from the talks which are likely to take place today in St. Vincent and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]