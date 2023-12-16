Businessman dies while test-driving pickup

Latest update December 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old businessman of Rose Hall, Berbice died on Friday morning following an accident at Moleson Creek, Corentyne.
Dead is Sahid Hamid, a father of two. Reports are that Hamid took a pickup for a test drive along the roadway at Moleson Creek and in the process; he lost control of the vehicle and slipped off a bridge.
“Initial investigations reveal that the pickup was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Jackson Creek road, allegedly at a fast rate, when the driver lost control and ended up in a trench on the western side of the road,” police said.
The driver was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital in an unconscious condition by Police but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Investigations are ongoing.
