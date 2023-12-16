Big Man Cricket-Gy invites Teams/Clubs to register for O-40s, O-50s nationwide Tournaments

Kaieteur Sports – Masters cricket continues to grow exponentially across Guyana, the Caribbean and around the world. BIG MAN CRICKET-GY has so far held 2 very successful T25 tournaments in Guyana during the past few years. The BMC-1, which was held in 2021/22, attracted 8 teams with West Bank Warriors emerging as the champions.

The BMC-2, which was held in 2023, attracted a massive 14 teams from all parts of Guyana. Most recently, BMC-GY held an Inter County tournament featuring 4 teams with Demerara Capitals emerging victorious over the Berbice Gladiators. This tournament was won by the Essequibo Masters.

Several players from these tournaments were selected to represent West Indies at the O40s, O50s & O60s World Cups and other multilateral tournaments. Chanderpaul Singh of the Enterprise Star Sports Club represented West Indies at an 8-team O50s mini world cup in Barbados in November 2022. He also represented West Indies at the O50s World Cup in South Africa. He has now been selected to represent West Indies at the O60s level at the O60s World Cup to be held in Chennai, India in February/March 2024. Hemraj Garbarran, Vick Mahabeer, Randy Lindore, Devon Clements and Bhesham Seepersaud all represented West Indies at the inaugural Cricket Global Cup in Karachi, Pakistan during September/October 2023. West Indies lost in the final to hosts Pakistan.

With its aim of continuing to promote the growth and development of masters’ cricket, BMC-GY plans to host several tournaments during the new year on its own and in conjunction with Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA).

BMC-GY is inviting teams/Clubs to register for BMC-3 which will be the Nationwide O40s @T25 tournament on or before January 15th 2024. Registration forms can be obtained from the Chairman of BMC, Raj [email protected]. Teams/Clubs are to ensure that all registered players must be at least 40 years on age on or before December 31st 2024.

Any player registering for more than 1 team/club run the risk of being banned from future BMC tournaments. Such Teams/Clubs also run the risk of being penalized for not conducting due diligence with its selected/registered players. Registration fee is $25,000 and must be paid by the deadline above. Trophies &Cash prizes will be at stake

BMC-GY is inviting teams/clubs to register for its first Nationwide O50s tournament @T25on or before January 15th 2024. Registration forms can be obtained from the Chairman of BMC, Raj Singh. Teams/Clubs are to ensure that all registered players must be at least 50 years on age on or before December 31st 2024. Any player registering for more than 1 team/club run the risk of being banned from future BMC tournaments. Such Teams/Clubs also run the risk of being penalized for not conducting due diligence with its selected/registered players. Registration fee is $25,000 and must be paid by the deadline above. Trophies & Cash prizes will be at stake

Following the tremendous success of these domestic tournaments, over the past 3 years, with over 300 active O40s cricketers now unearthed, BMC-GY in partnership with CWIMA have now decided to take the game to a higher level with a double BMC Regional O40s & O50s Independence Cup tournaments during the period May 17- 27th, 2024 to be played between Guyana, Barbados, Trinidad, Windward Islands, Leeward Islands, Jamaica, USA & Canada for the O40s.Trophies & Cash prizes will be at stake.

At the O50s level, we plan to have Guyana, Barbados, Trinidad, Jamaica, USA/Canada & EnglandO60splaying in another tournament alongside the O40s Regional tournament. These tournaments will feature several former WI test cricketers, WI masters cricketers, former Guyana and WI youth cricketers, former national players from Guyana and other territories. Trophies &Cash prizes will be at stake.

At the end of the Nationwide O40s tournaments, BMC-GY plans to host another Inter County O40s tournament on a double round robin basis culminating with a grand finale. Trophies & Cash prizes will be at stake.