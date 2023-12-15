Wharton superb again as Chase’s Academic wraps up 2nd win

Latest update December 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Bryan Wharton continued his goal-scoring prowess yesterday, securing a phenomenal hat trick for Chase’s Academic Foundation in a commanding 4-0 victory over Bartica Secondary during the opening match of the second round in the KFC Goodwill International Schools Football tournament at the Queen’s College (QC) ground.
Wharton’s stellar performance saw him notch up his seventh goal of the tournament against Bartica. Just two days prior, he wowed spectators with an impressive 4-goal spree in the preceding match. Bevon Jones contributed another goal, solidifying Chase’s Academic’s position with two wins in as many games as they advance to the third round.
In the second match of the day, fans witnessed VWO-4 of Suriname clinching a narrow 3-2 victory against Carmel Secondary.
Arivin Djojoseparto stole the spotlight by scoring all three goals for the Surinamese team, marking their first win of the tournament.
Meanwhile, the remaining two games between Clarendon College and St Ignatius Secondary, and St Benedict’s College and DC Caesar Fox Secondary were set to conclude the second round at the Ministry of Education ground. However, the results of those matches will be provided in the Saturday edition.
This tournament, sponsored by Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inc. through its KFC Guyana franchise, is supported by MVP Sports, ANSA McAL (Lucozade), the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture, the Ministry of Education, the Guyana Football Federation, and ExxonMobil, is expertly organized by the Petra Organisation.
