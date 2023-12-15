Venezuela’s Boundary Commissioners helped UK map out Essequibo Region for Guyana in 1900s

Latest update December 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 15, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – It is well known by now that in 1899, an Arbitral Award granted Guyana full control over the Essequibo Region. But what may not be known to most readers is that Venezuelan authorities had participated in the process of helping the United Kingdom back in the 90s to outline the boundaries it shares with Guyana. Another interesting fact is that Venezuela even placed into its archives, the very documents that captured its full participation in the process of mapping out the borders.
The foregoing facts are all outlined in Guyana’s submission to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as part of the border controversy case with Venezuela. According to Guyana’s Memorial, one year after the 1899 award was handed down, the United Kingdom (which was in control of Guyana at the time) and Venezuela, embarked upon an extensive joint programme to achieve the physical demarcation of the border.
A joint UK-Venezuelan Commission was established to carry out that task. Both States participated fully and without any reservation. By 1905, the demarcation was completed. The Joint Commission of Venezuelan and UK Boundary Commissioners then produced an Official Boundary Map and issued a Joint Declaration, agreeing on the perfect delimitation of the border.
The commissioners did not stop there. They also signed an agreement as an added seal of the validity of the Map of the Boundary dated January 10, 1905. Venezuela then recorded that agreement in the official record of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It formed part of a publication called ‘Treaties and International Agreements in force”: Republic of Venezuela, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Public Treaties and International Agreements, Vol. III.’
LIKE CAT BITE AYUH TONGUE
