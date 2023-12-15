The dialogue will yield no meaningful outcome. It should be postponed

Dear Editor,

With each side seeing the focus and thrust of the dialogue from their respective perspective, it is posited nothing meaningful will be the outcome.

The engagement should be postponed until a mutual agenda is agreed upon.

It is futile to go into a meeting of this kind without an agreed agenda and parameters of the dialogue. The convenor/broker ought to know this, especially when contentious issues confront.

Regards,

Shamshun Mohamed