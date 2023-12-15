State agencies not NPTAB contracts awarded – AG Report

Kaieteur News – The Auditor General (AG), Deodat Sharma in his 2022 Report has flagged the failure of state agencies to publish notices of contracts awarded as required by the National Procurement Regulations.

In his review of the National Procurement and Tender Administration (NPTA) and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), the AG explained that procuring agencies were not reporting all contracts awarded, in excess of $1.5M to the National Tender Board. He said this has restricted the NPTAB from publishing on its website all contracts awarded.

Each procuring entity is required, under Section 11(1) of the Procurement Act to publish notice of procurement Contracts awarded within seven days of awarding such contracts. In addition, Part II (4) of the Procurement Regulations requires each procuring entity to provide within five days of publishing notice of the award, a report to the Administration of all contracts awarded in excess of $1.5M. On receipt of the report, the Administration is then required to publish the information on its website.

This lack of transparency mounts further concern as stakeholders have accused the government of doling out contracts to ‘friends and family’. In fact, the failure by these agencies to publish the contracts awarded can be seen as a ‘cover up’ attempt by the respective Ministries. While the Auditor General in his 2022 report was not specific as to the agencies that failed to meet these requirements, he pointed out that in March of 2023, the Public Procurement Commission issued a Circular reminding all heads of their obligation in this regard.