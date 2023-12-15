Rose Hall businessman dies in Moleson Creek accident

Latest update December 15th, 2023 11:15 AM
Dec 15, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old businessman of Rose Hall died on Friday morning following an accident at Moleson Creek, Corentyne.
Dead is Sahid Hamid a father of two. Reports are the man took a pick-up for a test drive along the roadway at Moleson Creek. In the process, he lost control of the vehicle and slipped off a bridge.
Police are investigating the accident.
