Rose Hall businessman dies in Moleson Creek accident

Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old businessman of Rose Hall died on Friday morning following an accident at Moleson Creek, Corentyne.

Dead is Sahid Hamid a father of two. Reports are the man took a pick-up for a test drive along the roadway at Moleson Creek. In the process, he lost control of the vehicle and slipped off a bridge.

Police are investigating the accident.