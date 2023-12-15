MP Annette Ferguson misleads about the sugar industry

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) must express its disappointment and dismay at the statements made by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Ms Annette Ferguson, in her Op-Ed published by online news outlet Village Voice on December 13, 2023. In her piece, the MP continued the Opposition’s hostile campaign against the sugar industry. Such hostilities also probably extend to the industry’s thousands of sugar workers and their families.

We consider it absolutely unacceptable that the Honourable MP has chosen to denounce the praiseworthy efforts of the Irfaan Ali Government to support the sugar industry by claiming that the industry does not enhance the National Treasury. In our view, it is clear that the MP is out of her depth and seemingly either lacks knowledge or is intentionally engaging in deception by making such misleading statements. It is imperative that we call out the blatant falsehoods being advanced by Ms. Ferguson, as any person with even a basic understanding of the matter would recognise the patent absurdity of her claims.

It is crucial to recognise that the spending of sugar workers and their families alone can generate billions in taxes and other fees for the Treasury, thanks to the multiplier effect. It is furthermore, creating indirect employment opportunities for thousands of individuals in the sugar belt, including market vendors, shopkeepers, fishermen, taxi and minibus drivers, and many others, which collectively further enhances the Treasury. It is important to note that the sugar industry also provides various services that result in significant savings for the Treasury. The provision of drainage and irrigation alone requires tremendous sums to maintain and operate and benefits thousands of Guyanese in the villages within and beyond the sugar belt. We, therefore, see Ms. Ferguson’s statements as not only mischievous but also deceptive, as they fail, whether deliberately or not, to acknowledge the numerous contributions of the sugar industry beyond the production of sugar and molasses.

It is evident that the MP in question is well aware of the atrocities that took place in the sugar industry between 2015 and 2020. As a high-ranking member of the former Coalition Government during that period, she and her colleagues caused significant harm to the industry while sitting atop their ivory tower. The consequences of their actions were severe – 7,000 sugar workers lost their jobs, estates were closed, and workers were subjected to the humiliation of a wage freeze. Furthermore, the industry was deprived of essential capital input. It’s worth mentioning that Ms. Ferguson and her comrades’ argument of “right-sizing” the industry was nothing but a euphemism used by the APNU+AFC to drive the industry into extinction. The ILO’s socioeconomic study into the closure of sugar estates disclosed that “…four out of seven sugar estates were closed within the space of a year, with little evidence to support the claim that the closures would be the basis of restructuring the industry…”.

During its lackluster term, the Coalition Government suffered many bouts of myopicness, severely damaging our country. The sugar industry was a prime example. President Irfaan Ali’s Government, however, has recognised the sugar industry’s valuable contribution and is taking necessary steps to repair the disdainful damage inflicted by Ms. Ferguson and her colleagues. In this context, the ongoing support to the sugar industry is provided. The substantial support the industry provided to the country in the past and its role in keeping Guyana’s head above water during difficult and trying times should also not be forgotten.

We find it appalling to witness Ms. Ferguson, who herself received significant government support to pursue her academic studies, criticise a government’s efforts to assist its people during these challenging times. Such behaviour demonstrates, for us, a complete lack of concern and empathy for ordinary people. At a time when national unity and togetherness are most needed, it is disheartening that certain individuals continue to push their divisive agendas to further their partisan political ambitions and score cheap political points. Such behaviour clearly indicates their lack of commitment to the people they are supposed to represent. It is time for national leaders to take responsibility for their actions and prioritise the welfare of the people they serve.

Sincerely,

Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU)