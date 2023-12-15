Member Associations’ winners ready to battle for spot in 2024 Elite League Season Six

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Competition Directory Troy Peters on Thursday confirmed that all preparations for the December 17 kickoff of the GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff are now in place and the nine successful teams from the Member Associations’ Leagues are geared up to compete fiercely for a position in the prestigious Elite League Season Six in 2024.

The playoff marks the culmination of the vibrant 2023 GFF football season that showcased club competitions throughout Guyana.

A mere two days before the kickoff, Peters and his team are in the midst of thorough double-checks to ensure the success of the playoff.

“The GFF-Elite League Promotional Playoff will showcase many of the top players and hidden talent as the nine teams vie for a spot in Season 6 of the Elite League 2024,” Peters shared, adding that the competition will be a “treat for football lovers for the festive season so we encourage the fans to come out and support their favourite teams.

“The Federation is extremely pleased to have these nine association champions go head to head in the 2023 Elite League Promotional Playoff.”

The competition promises to be intense as the stakes are high for participating clubs – Beacons (Bartica Football Association), Beacon (Georgetown Football Association), Buxton Stars (East Coast Demerara Football Association), Dominators (Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association), Herstelling Raiders

(East Bank Demerara Football Association), Monedderlust (Berbice Football Association), Slingerz (West Demerara Football Association), Tabatinga (Rupununi Football Association), and Winners Connection (Upper Demerara Football Association).

On the opening day, three clashes, decided from the November 22 draw, are poised to set the tone. At 2 p.m. in Anna Regina, Slingerz FC will confront Dominators FC.

Following this, Buxton Stars FC will take on Bartica’s Beacons FC at 5 pm at Eve Leary, with the evening will culminate with Tabatinga FC meeting Herstelling Raiders FC at 7 pm, also at Eve Leary in Georgetown.

Between June and November, the GFF’s nine Member Associations hosted senior leagues with support from the Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP).

The teams were divided into three groups of three and will compete in a round-robin format where each team will face off against the others in their group. The group champions and the top-performing second-place teams from these groups will progress to the knockout stage.

For the semi-finals, matchups will be randomly drawn from a pot containing the names of the group winners and the most successful second-place team, heightening the thrill and anticipation.

The Elite League remains the cornerstone of the GFF President Wayne Forde’s commitment to club football, offering players a pathway not only to secure a spot on the Golden Jaguars but also to explore opportunities beyond Guyana.

Matches are set to take place at various venues, including Eve Leary, Rosignol Ground, Bartica Community Center, Buxton Ground, Wisburg Secondary School Ground, Tuschen Ground, Anna Regina Multi School Ground, and Wadapna Ground.

The tournament concludes on January 1, 2024 with a thrilling final showdown to determine the club that will earn promotion to Elite League Season Six.