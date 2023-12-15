Lies and deception are Maduro’s war tactics

Dear Editor,

Whatever Venezuelan president Maduro may say he wants to concede in talks with President Ali, he should not be believed, even under a white flag. Lies and deceptions are common tactics in war, for such is our status with Venezuela after the unilateral setting up of the administrative region of “Guayana Esequiba”, and offering Venezuelan IDs to residents in our Essequibo.

Why did Señor Maduro not offer IDs to the hundreds of poor Guyanese, who wandered over there “illegally” many years ago, and who still cannot therefore access the Health Care ― unlike the thousands of poor Venezuelans who have been registered in Guyana by a caring Government at the risk of our own security?

Regards,

Alfred Bhulai