Inefficiencies and delays plaguing Licence Revenue Office

I am writing to express my deep concern about the current state of affairs at the Licence Revenue Office (LRO) of the Guyana Revenue Authority. As a well-established auto dealer, I have been disheartened by the inefficiencies and delays plaguing the vehicle registration process.
It has come to my attention that the LRO is failing to meet the reasonable expectation of processing new vehicle registrations within three to five working days. In this modern era, such delays are unacceptable and detrimental to businesses like mine.
What is particularly troubling is the apparent prevalence of bribery within the LRO staff, where individuals are compelled to pay additional fees to “expedite the process.” This not only undermines the integrity of the registration system but also creates an unjust advantage for those willing to engage in such practices.
I firmly believe that genuine efforts must be made to address the root causes of these issues and restore the public’s trust in the licensing process.
I implore relevant authorities to investigate and rectify the problems within the Licence Revenue Office promptly. The citizens and businesses of Guyana deserve a fair, efficient and corruption free system for vehicle registration.
Sincerely,
A renowned Auto-dealer.
