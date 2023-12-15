Henry, Latif dismantle EBCA by 9 wickets

– Henry (5-5), Latif (4-4) record brilliant figures

Kaieteur Sports – Spin twins Brandon Henry and Reyaz Latif put a hurting on East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) as the in-form GCA U15 team secured a commanding 9 wicket win yesterday.

It was a resounding, relentless assault from the Georgetown team at the Farm Ground, who mowed down EBCA for a tourney low of 22 all out.

Henry led with a breathtaking spell of 5-5 from 6 overs with Latif chipping in with 4-4, including a helmet-trick to help strangulate the East Bank boys in just 12.4 overs.

It was a dismal performance for EBCA as Ravendra Singh was the top-scorer with 8 runs off 27 balls, as the remaining batters failed to even reach double figures.

A vicious GCA U15 then romped to their total, finishing on 23-1 in just 4.1 overs, with EBCA’s Jasani Craig returning (1-7) as his fellow bowlers toiled to defend their paltry total.

The chase was set up by Shane Shivbarran who hit a run-a-ball 13 not out, with Ravin Singh lending ideal support with 10 not out off 11 balls.

Today, the ECCB play WDCA while EBCA will tackle UDCA/Select XI at the Farm Cricket Ground, with GCA pulling a bye.

The 5th and final round will go down on Tuesday December 19, with GCA battling ECCB at a venue to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, WDCA will square off against UDCA/Select XI at the Meten Meer Zorg Ground with EBCA drawing the bye.