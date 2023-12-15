Latest update December 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Govt. to spend $2.2B to construct medical training centres in Regions Two and Six

Dec 15, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The government is expected to spend $2,244,139,714 for the construction of two health science training complexes at New Amsterdam in Region Six and Suddie in Region Two which are being built to train nurses and other medical professionals.

At the recent of opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the facility at New Amsterdam is estimated to cost $1,118,394,857. For this project, a total of 15 contractors have submitted bids.

The facility for Suddie is estimated to cost $1,125,744,857 and a total of 18 contractors have submitted bids to execute the works. Both projects are being supervised by the Ministry of Health.

As reported, with the country’s health sector rapidly advancing and with a number of new health facilities being established, the health ministry is working to train over 2,000 persons to adequately staff these facilities.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Health

Construction of the health science training complex at New Amsterdam

Construction of the health science training complex at Suddie, Essequibo Coast

Ministry of Public Works

Rehabilitation and upgrade of Lima Sands access roads, Region Two

Rehabilitation of public and main access roads 2023, Lots 14-15

Rehabilitation of public and main access roads 2023, Lots 11 to 13

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Procurement of one minibus for NSP

Office of the Prime Minister

Rental of building

Bureau of Statistics

Rehabilitation to office space.

Features/Columnists

  • The meeting

    Kaieteur News – One should not expect too much from the talks which are likely to take place today in St. Vincent and... more

