Govt. to spend $2.2B to construct medical training centres in Regions Two and Six

Kaieteur News – The government is expected to spend $2,244,139,714 for the construction of two health science training complexes at New Amsterdam in Region Six and Suddie in Region Two which are being built to train nurses and other medical professionals.
At the recent of opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the facility at New Amsterdam is estimated to cost $1,118,394,857. For this project, a total of 15 contractors have submitted bids.
The facility for Suddie is estimated to cost $1,125,744,857 and a total of 18 contractors have submitted bids to execute the works. Both projects are being supervised by the Ministry of Health.
As reported, with the country’s health sector rapidly advancing and with a number of new health facilities being established, the health ministry is working to train over 2,000 persons to adequately staff these facilities.
