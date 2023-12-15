GAPLF National Senior Powerlifting Championship rescheduled for this Sunday

Latest update December 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 15, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) has made a respectful decision to postpone its prestigious National Senior Championship, following the declaration of a National Day of Prayer. Originally slated to take place last Sunday, the flagship event will now be held this upcoming Sunday at the St. Stanislaus College auditorium.
The Federation, in a released statement, expressed solidarity with the nation during a day of mourning. The decision to reschedule the championship was prompted by the country’s collective sorrow over a tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of five brave servicemen from the Guyana Defence Force.
Last Sunday was marked as a National Day of Prayer, allowing the community to come together and reflect on the devastating loss experienced by the nation. As a gesture of respect and empathy towards the fallen servicemen and their families, the GAPLF chose to align with this solemn observance.
