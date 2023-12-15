EPA says audited Financial Statements laid in Parliament

Kaieteur News – After being flagged in the Auditor General’s (AG’s) 2022 Report for failure to complete audits for several years, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has clarified that its audited Financial Statements have been laid in the National Assembly.

In a statement, the EPA explained, “Whilst the Auditor General’s Annual report for 2022 was tabled in the National Assembly on December 10th 2023, the Audited Financial Statements for the years 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 were laid in the National Assembly on May 10, 2023.”

The AG, Deodat Sharma in the annual report listed EPA as one of seven errant agencies, under the remit of the Office of The President that have not been audited for several years. In fact, the Audit Office highlighted that the EPA was last audited in 2018.

Notably, the EPA in its response said that for the year 2019, an Audit of the Financial Records were completed by the Audit Office in December 2020. Meanwhile, for the year 2020, it noted that the Financial Statement was submitted to the Audit Office of Guyana on April 26, 2021. The agency said it is awaiting an Audit of the Financial Records.

Additionally, as it relates to the years 2021 and 2022, the EPA said these financial statements will be submitted to the Audit Office of Guyana in early 2024. The EPA assured that it takes its obligations seriously regarding the effective management of its financial resources and honouring the requirements stipulated in the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act.

It noted, “The Agency remains committed to continuing its efforts in ensuring its financial records are up to date and its audited financial reports laid before the National Assembly in a timely manner.”