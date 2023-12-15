Bartender to stand trial for rape of minor

Kaieteur News – Twenty-seven-year-old Randolph Williams called Travis, a bartender of Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, was on Wednesday committed to stand trial before a judge and jury for the allege rape of a minor.

The matter was before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court. Williams was charged with rape of a child under 16 years, Contrary to Section 10(3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03. Williams is accused of committing the act on a child May 21, 2023.

All statements and documents were tendered and marked as exhibits during Thursday’s hearing. Magistrate Sam later ruled that based on the statements and exhibits tendered before the court there is enough to commit the accused to stand trial at the next practicable session at the Suddie Supreme Criminal Court. Williams is currently out on $150,000 bail.