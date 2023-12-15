Latest update December 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bartender to stand trial for rape of minor

Dec 15, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-seven-year-old Randolph Williams called Travis, a bartender of Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, was on Wednesday committed to stand trial before a judge and jury for the allege rape of a minor.

To stand trial, Randolph Williams called “Travis”

To stand trial, Randolph Williams called “Travis”

The matter was before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court. Williams was charged with rape of a child under 16 years, Contrary to Section 10(3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03.  Williams is accused of committing the act on a child May 21, 2023.

All statements and documents were tendered and marked as exhibits during Thursday’s hearing. Magistrate Sam later ruled that based on the statements and exhibits tendered before the court there is enough to commit the accused to stand trial at the next practicable session at the Suddie Supreme Criminal Court. Williams is currently out on $150,000 bail.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

LIKE CAT BITE AYUH TONGUE

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

King, Powell turn on the power as West Indies surge to 2-0 lead

King, Powell turn on the power as West Indies surge to 2-0 lead

Dec 15, 2023

ESPN Cricinfo – Brandon King and Rovman Powell produced the power surge that England’s renowned white-ball hitters couldn’t come close to replicating, as West Indies surged to a 2-0...
Read More
Wharton superb again as Chase’s Academic wraps up 2nd win

Wharton superb again as Chase’s Academic wraps...

Dec 15, 2023

GAPLF National Senior Powerlifting Championship rescheduled for this Sunday

GAPLF National Senior Powerlifting Championship...

Dec 15, 2023

Member Associations’ winners ready to battle for spot in 2024 Elite League Season Six

Member Associations’ winners ready to...

Dec 15, 2023

Henry, Latif dismantle EBCA by 9 wickets

Henry, Latif dismantle EBCA by 9 wickets

Dec 15, 2023

KFC Goodwill Int’l Schools Series continues today with round 2

KFC Goodwill Int’l Schools Series continues...

Dec 14, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The meeting

    Kaieteur News – One should not expect too much from the talks which are likely to take place today in St. Vincent and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]