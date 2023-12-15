Bartender to stand trial for rape of minor

Latest update December 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 15, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-seven-year-old Randolph Williams called Travis, a bartender of Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, was on Wednesday committed to stand trial before a judge and jury for the allege rape of a minor.
The matter was before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court. Williams was charged with rape of a child under 16 years, Contrary to Section 10(3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03. Williams is accused of committing the act on a child May 21, 2023.
All statements and documents were tendered and marked as exhibits during Thursday’s hearing. Magistrate Sam later ruled that based on the statements and exhibits tendered before the court there is enough to commit the accused to stand trial at the next practicable session at the Suddie Supreme Criminal Court. Williams is currently out on $150,000 bail.
LIKE CAT BITE AYUH TONGUE
Dec 15, 2023ESPN Cricinfo – Brandon King and Rovman Powell produced the power surge that England’s renowned white-ball hitters couldn’t come close to replicating, as West Indies surged to a 2-0...
Dec 15, 2023
Dec 15, 2023
Dec 15, 2023
Dec 15, 2023
Dec 14, 2023
Kaieteur News – One should not expect too much from the talks which are likely to take place today in St. Vincent and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]