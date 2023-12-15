Bar Council mourns passing of Retired Justice Nandram Kissoon

Latest update December 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 15, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Retired Judge, Nandram Kissoon passed away on Saturday last and the Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana expressed deep condolences to his family.
Justice Kissoon, 81, retired from the Judiciary as a Justice of Appeal in the mid-2000s, having served as a Justice of Appeal and Puisne Judge since 1987 on his appointment to the Bench.
“Even in retirement, Justice Kissoon continued to serve the Country by accepting an appointment and then reappointment by the President as Chairman of the Public Service Appellate Tribunal from 2017 to his death,” the Bar Council said.
According to the council, Justice Kissoon was well known on the Bench for his pleasant, non-confrontational disposition and his frequent encouragement to parties appearing before him to try settling their disputes amicably.
Having been called to the Bar in British Guiana on his return from studies in England in 1969, Justice Kissoon began his practice with the State, as Counsel at the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions and then at the Attorney General’s Chambers. Justice Kissoon then spent some years in private practice before returning to service with the State until his recent demise.
“The Bar Council expresses its deepest condolences to his surviving relatives, including his daughter, his brother Jailall Kissoon, Attorney-at-Law, his nieces, Rinee Kissoon, Rishee Kissoon, Shauna Kissoon and Prithima Kissoon, Attorneys-at-Law and his nephews, Justice SandilKissoon, Satyesh Kissoon, Devindra Kissoon, Satcha Kissoon, Nitya Kissoon and Madan Kissoon, Attorneys-at-Law.”
