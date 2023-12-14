Santa Claus is coming. But what is he bringing?

Kaieteur News – Tis the season to be jolly, or so they say. But the public servants are far from happy. Why, you ask? Well, because the Fine Ants Minister has graciously bestowed upon them a whopping 6.5% increase in their salaries.

As the year draws to a close, those hardworking elves of the public sector, are donning their festive hats and eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus. They’re not looking for sugarplums or gingerbread houses; they’re looking for a Christmas miracle that will address the harsh reality of the high cost of living and the government’s tight-fisted approach to distributing the spoils of their oil revenue treasure chest.

While the government is swimming in billions of dollars from black gold, the public servants are left counting their pennies. It’s a classic tale of the haves and the have-nots, with the Fine Ants Minister playing the role of the Grinch who stole a more significant pay raise. Perhaps, in the spirit of the season, he could have thrown in a few extra percentage points as a token of goodwill. After all, ’tis better to give than to receive, especially when you’re giving away other people’s money.’

Santa, with his magical sleigh and bag full of goodies, might just be the hero that Dem Boys need. While the government is busy counting its oil dollars, Santa could swoop in and deliver a fair share of prosperity to the hardworking public servants. It’s time for Santa to show the Fine Ants Minister how to spread cheer and alleviate the financial burden that weighs heavy on the hearts of the working class.

Dem Boys deserve more than a mere 6.5% slice of the holiday pie. After all, if the government won’t open its purse strings, maybe Santa will have to be the true Fine Ants Minister this year.

Talk Half! Leff Half!