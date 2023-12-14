Paul Slowe’s sexual assault trial to remain in Magistrate Court

Latest update December 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 14, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe has failed in his bid to have a High Court Judge preside over a sexual assault case against him, police said on Tuesday.
According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, on Tuesday dismissed submissions made by his lawyers, Nigel Hughes and Associates for his case not be tried in the Magistrate’s Court. “…The Chief Magistrate ruled in favour of the prosecution that all three of the sexual assault cases instituted against Paul Slowe will proceed summarily by the court”, police stated.
Slowe was on October 15, 2021 charged with three counts of sexual assault at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was released on bail. It is alleged that during his tenure as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in 2020, Slowe had sexually assaulted a female Assistant Superintendent of police who worked with him, on three occasions. The woman had alleged that the assault took place in the months of May and April and claimed that Slowe had offered to promote her. Slowe has since labeled the allegations against him as trumped up charges.
THE PLIGHT OF GUYANA’S SENIOR CITIZENS
Dec 14, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The KFC Goodwill Series is in full swing, showcasing thrilling action in the School Boy’s Under-18 football matches. Round two kicks off today at the Queen’s College (QC)...
Dec 14, 2023
Dec 14, 2023
Dec 14, 2023
Dec 14, 2023
Dec 13, 2023
Kaieteur News – One should not expect too much from the talks which are likely to take place today in St. Vincent and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]