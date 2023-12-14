Latest update December 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Paul Slowe’s sexual assault trial to remain in Magistrate Court

Dec 14, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe has failed in his bid to have a High Court Judge preside over a sexual assault case against him, police said on Tuesday.

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, on Tuesday dismissed submissions made by his lawyers, Nigel Hughes and Associates for his case not be tried in the Magistrate’s Court. “…The Chief Magistrate ruled in favour of the prosecution that all three of the sexual assault cases instituted against Paul Slowe will proceed summarily by the court”, police stated.

Slowe was on October 15, 2021 charged with three counts of sexual assault at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was released on bail. It is alleged that during his tenure as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in 2020, Slowe had sexually assaulted a female Assistant Superintendent of police who worked with him, on three occasions. The woman had alleged that the assault took place in the months of May and April and claimed that Slowe had offered to promote her. Slowe has since labeled the allegations against him as trumped up charges.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE PLIGHT OF GUYANA’S SENIOR CITIZENS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

KFC Goodwill Int’l Schools Series continues today with round 2

KFC Goodwill Int’l Schools Series continues today with round 2

Dec 14, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The KFC Goodwill Series is in full swing, showcasing thrilling action in the School Boy’s Under-18 football matches. Round two kicks off today at the Queen’s College (QC)...
Read More
Buttler: England must put the brakes on big-hitting West Indies

Buttler: England must put the brakes on...

Dec 14, 2023

Blue Water Girls’ Under-15 Development League to go nationwide in 2024

Blue Water Girls’ Under-15 Development...

Dec 14, 2023

Adrian’s Grocery lends support to East Bank vs. The Rest Street Football

Adrian’s Grocery lends support to East Bank vs....

Dec 14, 2023

ICC unveils revised schedule for ICC U19 Men’s World Cup in South Africa

ICC unveils revised schedule for ICC U19 Men’s...

Dec 14, 2023

West Indies take the lead in T20 series

West Indies take the lead in T20 series

Dec 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The meeting

    Kaieteur News – One should not expect too much from the talks which are likely to take place today in St. Vincent and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]