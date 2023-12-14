Paul Slowe’s sexual assault trial to remain in Magistrate Court

Kaieteur News – Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe has failed in his bid to have a High Court Judge preside over a sexual assault case against him, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, on Tuesday dismissed submissions made by his lawyers, Nigel Hughes and Associates for his case not be tried in the Magistrate’s Court. “…The Chief Magistrate ruled in favour of the prosecution that all three of the sexual assault cases instituted against Paul Slowe will proceed summarily by the court”, police stated.

Slowe was on October 15, 2021 charged with three counts of sexual assault at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was released on bail. It is alleged that during his tenure as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in 2020, Slowe had sexually assaulted a female Assistant Superintendent of police who worked with him, on three occasions. The woman had alleged that the assault took place in the months of May and April and claimed that Slowe had offered to promote her. Slowe has since labeled the allegations against him as trumped up charges.