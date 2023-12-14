Over $56M spent on overseas trips for Pres. Ali, VP Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has expended a total of $56,270,055 from its coffers to pay for overseas travel for President Irfaan Ali and Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo.

This information was laid over in the National Assembly in response to questions posed by parliamentary opposition. According to information contained in the document, the expenditure of overseas trips taken by the President for the period from August 2, 2020 to May 17, 2023 total GYD $35,973,449. The information provided also points to similar expenditure for VP Jagdeo’s travels abroad. However, Jagdeo’s travel expenses for the period August 2, 2020 to May 17, 2023 totaled $ 20, 296, 606.

President made 21 trips on official business for the Government of Guyana while Jagdeo made eight trips abroad on official business for the government.

In President Ali’s case, the airfare and out of pocket expenses covered trips taken to the United Nations General Assembly (2021 and 2022), Caribbean Community Heads of Government meetings, energy conferences in Trinidad and Tobago and investment forums in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The President’s airfare totaled $32.1 million (or US$150,964). Meanwhile, meals and out of pocket expenses and accommodation cost $3.8 million (or US$17,925). This means that total expenses for that period, in relation to travels, totalled $35.9 million (or US$168,889).

The Vice President’s travel expenses from 2021 to 2023 were reviewed, including trips to the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), to India, Ghana and the UAE for furthering bilateral relations and to the CERA week energy conference in Houston, Texas. His airfare totaled $18.1 million (or US$85,274), while out of pocket expenses totalled $2.1 million (or US$10,015). In total, the Vice President’s expenses totalled $20.2 miillion (or US$95.2 million). According to document, the benefits derived from these trips include repairing the damage done to Guyana’s international credibility, and regaining Guyana’s leadership position on climate service issues, as well as promoting the investment opportunities in Guyana and establishing new embassies in Qatar and the UAE.

There were also 50 Memorandum of Understandings (MOU), agreements or joint statements were signed during these trips, aimed at ensuring international cooperation. Further, these trips were also aimed at garnering knowledge and experience from other countries on developing the oil and gas sector.