One child dies, seven discharged after heart surgeries at GPHC

Dec 14, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – An eight-month old child out of the 10 children who underwent complicated heart surgeries is now dead after developing post-surgery complications.

Seven of the children have since been discharged from the hospital and are expected to make full recoveries. The surgeries were made possible through collaboration between the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) and the Gift of Life International (GOLI) with the Second Pediatric Walk. The surgeries performed from December 4th to 8th, represented some of the most complex the team has ever seen, the GPHC said in a press release.

Part of the team of specialists who conducted the surgeries.

The GPHC said the nine survivors were in the hands of a team with unparalleled precision and expertise. “The remaining nine patients showcase the resilience and dedication of the collaborative medical teams. Post-operative care, a crucial component for recovery, was diligently provided by the dedicated teams from GOLI and GPHC, including physicians and nurses.”

Before the procedures could have been performed, doctors undertook a thorough screening to assess the patients’ conditions to determine if they were able to survive the surgeries. A 22-member team hailing from Canada, USA, Chile, Puerto Rico, Australia and Colombia worked along with over 50 staff from GPHC to achieve this feat.

During one of the procedures.

The international collaboration underscores the global effort to provide critical medical care to those in need, the GPHC said. The mission is part of a broader initiative and three similar missions are already scheduled for next year. “As we witness the unfolding of this mission, let us join hands in applauding the dedication of the medical teams involved and wishing the young patients a swift and successful recovery. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of these children and contribute to a healthier, heart-strong future,” the medical institution noted.

KFC Goodwill Int'l Schools Series continues today with round 2

Buttler: England must put the brakes on big-hitting West Indies

Blue Water Girls' Under-15 Development League to go nationwide in 2024

Adrian's Grocery lends support to East Bank vs. The Rest Street Football

ICC unveils revised schedule for ICC U19 Men's World Cup in South Africa

West Indies take the lead in T20 series

