‘No talks on border controversy —Pres Ali tells Caricom leaders at St. Vincent summit

Latest update December 14th, 2023 2:08 PM
Dec 14, 2023 News
Kaieteur News- “ In the first phase of the engagement at Argyle Airport St. Vincent & the Grenadines, President Ali met with a number of CARICOM heads where he made a presentation reiterating our fundamental position in accepting the invitation to participate in the engagement i.e. that the border controversy with which the International Court of Justice is not up for discussion, negotiation or deliberation..
Guyana’s position is and will remain that the controversy must be resolved at and by the ICJ. President Ali reminded CARICOM that the referral of this matter to the ICJ is consistent with and pursuant to the Geneva Agreement.
President Ali further reiterated emphatically that Guyana’s only intention is to pursue a course that will secure and ensure peace and stability in our region and respect for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity .
President Ali also noted the consistency of CARICOM’s position that all parties must abide by International Law, respect the outcome of the ICJ process and desist from the threat/ or use of force.
President Ali made it clear to CARICOM Heads that matters consequential have nothing to do with the ICJ case or matters connected therewith.
In the 2nd phase of the talks President Ali and President Maduro will meet across the table with CARICOM, CELAC, Brazil and UN observers”
THE PLIGHT OF GUYANA’S SENIOR CITIZENS
Dec 14, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The KFC Goodwill Series is in full swing, showcasing thrilling action in the School Boy’s Under-18 football matches. Round two kicks off today at the Queen’s College (QC)...
Dec 14, 2023
Dec 14, 2023
Dec 14, 2023
Dec 14, 2023
Dec 13, 2023
Kaieteur News – One should not expect too much from the talks which are likely to take place today in St. Vincent and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]