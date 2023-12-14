Man tells court he stole solar lights because he smokes drugs

Kaieteur News – A man while appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday to answer to a charge relating to the theft of solar lights from Merundoi Incorporated on November 23, 2023, said the reason for him stealing the lights is because he smokes drugs.

Rackesh Arjune appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, where the charge of simple larceny was read to him. The prosecutor related to the court that on November 23, 2023, at Lot 109 ‘E’ Barrack Street, Kingston, Georgetown, Arjune stole two solar lights valued $18,000, property of Merundoi Incorporated. According to the prosecutor on the day in question, the virtual complainant (name known) who is an employee at Merundoi Incorporated, went to the workplace, when she observed two solar lights missing. She then made checks on the Close-Circuit Television, when she noticed on the video tape, a man removing the lights and carrying it out the building. A report was subsequently made to the police outpost at Kingston Seawalls and the defendant was then contacted by police. Ranks informed him of the allegations made against him, to which he admitted to. Police were subsequently led to a place he calls his, ‘uncle yard’, and the two solar lights were recovered. Arjune was escorted back to the police outpost, placed in custody and then charged for the offence committed.

Notably, Arjune entered a guilty plea to the said charge. The magistrate then asked the reason for him stealing the solar lights and the accused response was that he smokes. When asked to be more specific on what he smokes, he made a general statement by saying all drugs. The defendant also said to the court that he is an only child of parents who are deceased and he does not know any other relatives. Arjune pleaded with the Magistrate saying: “please spare me and next time it wouldn’t happen again.”

Thereafter, the prosecution did not object to bail, on the grounds that Arjune does not have any prior matter with the law. The accused was then sentenced to do community service, commencing from December 15, 2023 on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s. The community service is said to conclude on February 21, 2024. The Magistrate then sternly warned him that if he fails to be present for one day, he will spend three weeks in prison.