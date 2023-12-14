Man in court for damaging $12,000 glass door

Latest update December 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A 45-year-old man, who displayed disorderly behaviour at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday when he was arraigned on a malicious damage to property charge was ordered to get psychiatric help by Acting Chief Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

Burnard Campbell at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts

Bernard Campbell, is accused of maliciously damaging a glass door valued $12,000, property of Natasha Ramdass on December 10, 2023, at Lot 28 Kingston, Georgetown.

Campbell pleaded not guilty. Notably during the court procedures, it was revealed that the defendant and the virtually complainant are known to each other. During the court proceedings, the accused hurled offensive remarks at the virtual complainant. He also threatened the woman saying: “ah gon kill ayuh out.” Due to this behaviour the Magistrate told the court that Campbell needs to have a medical check-up. Following that, the prosecution objected to bail on the grounds that since the accused does not have a fixed home, he can be a flight risk.

Notwithstanding the prosecution, the Magistrate granted bail in the sum of $30,000 to the accused, with the condition that he is sent to speak to a psychiatrist and receive medical assistance. The court case was then adjourned to January 31, 2024.

