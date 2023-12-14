Man in court for damaging $12,000 glass door

Latest update December 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 14, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 45-year-old man, who displayed disorderly behaviour at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday when he was arraigned on a malicious damage to property charge was ordered to get psychiatric help by Acting Chief Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
Bernard Campbell, is accused of maliciously damaging a glass door valued $12,000, property of Natasha Ramdass on December 10, 2023, at Lot 28 Kingston, Georgetown.
Campbell pleaded not guilty. Notably during the court procedures, it was revealed that the defendant and the virtually complainant are known to each other. During the court proceedings, the accused hurled offensive remarks at the virtual complainant. He also threatened the woman saying: “ah gon kill ayuh out.” Due to this behaviour the Magistrate told the court that Campbell needs to have a medical check-up. Following that, the prosecution objected to bail on the grounds that since the accused does not have a fixed home, he can be a flight risk.
Notwithstanding the prosecution, the Magistrate granted bail in the sum of $30,000 to the accused, with the condition that he is sent to speak to a psychiatrist and receive medical assistance. The court case was then adjourned to January 31, 2024.
THE PLIGHT OF GUYANA’S SENIOR CITIZENS
Dec 14, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The KFC Goodwill Series is in full swing, showcasing thrilling action in the School Boy’s Under-18 football matches. Round two kicks off today at the Queen’s College (QC)...
Dec 14, 2023
Dec 14, 2023
Dec 14, 2023
Dec 14, 2023
Dec 13, 2023
Kaieteur News – One should not expect too much from the talks which are likely to take place today in St. Vincent and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]