Mabaruma teen feared dead following boat incident

Dec 14, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 17-year-old boy of Mabaruma, North West District is feared dead after he fell overboard while travelling in his father’s boat late on Tuesday.

Feared dead, Safea Daniels

Reports are that Safea Daniels and his father boarded their boat at Port Kaituma late on Tuesday afternoon and left for Mabaruma.

As the duo travelled along the waterway, another boat passed by and the waves generated by that vessel rocked the Daniels’ boat. The young man fell overboard and a search immediately commenced for the teen.

According to a resident of Port Kaituma, the young man’s father, who operated the boat, was imbibing at the community earlier on Tuesday. He was said to be “heavily intoxicated” when he informed several people that he was preparing to leave the community for Mabaruma.

However, his friends urged him not to get into the boat given his condition. The man ignored their pleas and informed them that he had to leave.

As the father and son left the area, the young man requested to operate the boat’s engine; however, the man ignored the lad.

Meanwhile, many residents of the town of Mabaruma reacted in shock at the young man’s possible death. One of his cousins noted that “he was very quiet and helpful. He was never in trouble”

Late on Wednesday, the teen’s body was still not recovered.

