KFC Goodwill Int’l Schools Series continues today with round 2

Dec 14, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The KFC Goodwill Series is in full swing, showcasing thrilling action in the School Boy’s Under-18 football matches. Round two kicks off today at the Queen’s College (QC) and Ministry of Education (MoE) grounds, promising a lineup packed with intense clashes and potential game-changers.

Following an explosive opening day where teams like Trinidad and Tobago’s St Benedict’s and Jamaica’s Clarendon College, alongside local talents Carmel Secondary and Chase’s Academic Foundation, claimed victories, the stakes are high for today’s matches.

Bryan Wharton (no.7) will be in action today for Chase’s Academic Foundation at QC Ground.

Bryan Wharton (no.7) will be in action today for Chase's Academic Foundation at QC Ground.

Today’s agenda at the Queen’s College ground will commence with an opening showdown between Chase’s Academic Foundation and Bartica Secondary. This will be followed by a face-off between Carmel and VWO-4 (Suriname), both matches promising an adrenaline-pumping experience for football enthusiasts.

The action doesn’t stop there-later in the evening the MoE ground will witness Clarendon College locking horns with St Ignatius Secondary, followed by a gripping match-up between St Benedict’s College and defending champions DC Caesar Fox Secondary (Waramodang).

Taking u back on the opening day, Carmel Secondary clashed with DC Caesar Fox Secondary in the final match of the day, resulting in a nail-biting 2-1 victory for Carmel. Ian Daniels emerged as the star of the game, securing an effective brace with goals in the 16th and 43rd minutes. Antonio Isaacs of DC Caesar Fox Secondary managed to pull one back for his team in the 45th minute, but Carmel’s solid defense held firm, sealing the game at 2-1.

The tournament is sponsored by Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inc., through its KFC Guyana franchise with support from MVP Sports, ANSA McAL (Lucozade), the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Ministry of Education, the Guyana Football Federation, and ExxonMobil and is organised by the Petra Organisation.

 

Sports

