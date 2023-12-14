Govt. sets aside another $300M to fix Hubu Access Road

Kaieteur News – Having undertaken contracts last year to have sections of the Hubu Main Access Road in Region Three road be rehabilitated, the Ministry of Public Works is once again seeking contractors to repair another part of the road.

During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), it was disclosed that the ministry has set aside some $300,440,150 to execute phase two of the road project. At the reading of bids, only three companies applied for the contract; they all submitted bids below the engineer’s figure. The contractors who submitted bids are: Vals Construction – $299,679,000, S&D Construction – $257,867,020, and Bardon Construction Services – $277,443,000.

In June 2022, this publication reported that contracts valued $351,306,585 were awarded to upgrade the road to an asphaltic surface. Those works were executed by Platinum Investment and Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc., and were expected to be completed in a six month period.

The state of the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE) road was highlighted by a resident who wrote a letter which was published by Kaieteur News in February last year, calling on President Irfaan Ali to intervene in addressing the issue.

Robin Salim, the affected resident, noted in his letter that the main road from the Parika Junction leading all the way to St. Lawrence, EBE was in a deplorable state for some time. “Road users, especially motorists are frustrated at the present condition. In some areas, the vehicles look as if they are going down in a trench. Many persons have complained that their vehicles have been badly damaged while navigating the huge potholes. Pedestrians are also forced to walk in the mud and huge potholes to avoid being in the path of the oncoming traffic,” Salim said in his letter.

Kaieteur News was informed that during 2021, sectional repairs were done on this stretch of road but due to heavy vehicles and machinery which would use the roadway, it deteriorated.

The Hubu Main Access Road is the only road which gives residents in that community access to and from Parika and would also be used by heavy traffic such as logging trucks and farmers.