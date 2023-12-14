France tells Venezuela to refrain from annexing Essequibo

…reiterates support for Guyana’s territorial integrity

Kaieteur News – France on Wednesday reiterated its support for Guyana’s territorial integrity when its Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna held talks with President Irfaan Ali about recent developments in the ongoing border controversy between Venezuela and Guyana.

Minister Colonna reiterated the importance of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity being respected in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter. France calls on Venezuela to refrain from any unilateral action.

The minister also emphasised France’s commitment to the principle of the peaceful settlement of disputes, including recourse to the International Court of Justice. She recalled that France calls on the parties to fully implement the ICJ’s decisions, particularly its order of 1 December, 2023.

The Minister said France will continue lending its support to all regional and international initiatives promoting dialogue, including the extraordinary session convened by CELAC and CARICOM on Thursday, 14 December, in the presence of the Venezuelan and Guyanese Presidents. The conversation also provided an opportunity to discuss the challenges and forthcoming major engagements in the Franco-Guyanese relationship. France welcomes Guyana’s election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council and looks forward to cooperating in that body with its neighbour in the Guiana Shield.