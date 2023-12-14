Four homeless after fire razes house in Corentyne

Kaieteur News – Fire ravaged a home on Tuesday at B Bengal Farm, Corentyne, Berbice leaving four persons homeless.

According to information received the owner of the house, 43-year-old Jonell Batson had left home around 08:00 am to take her two children to get public transportation so that they can attend their school’s Christmas party.

While on the road the woman received a phone call from a relative informing her of the fire. The woman said she rushed back home to confirm the news. She told the media that she lost everything in the fire and the total cost is estimated to be in the region of $5 million. Batson said it’s sad that she lost everything and they are now homeless. Her focus at the moment is to seek help and have her home rebuilt.