Latest update December 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Four homeless after fire razes house in Corentyne

Dec 14, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Fire ravaged a home on Tuesday at B Bengal Farm, Corentyne, Berbice leaving four persons homeless.

According to information received the owner of the house, 43-year-old Jonell Batson had left home around 08:00 am to take her two children to get public transportation so that they can attend their school’s Christmas party.

The destroyed structure. (Photo Credit GDN)

The destroyed structure. (Photo Credit GDN)

While on the road the woman received a phone call from a relative informing her of the fire. The woman said she rushed back home to confirm the news. She told the media that she lost everything in the fire and the total cost is estimated to be in the region of $5 million. Batson said it’s sad that she lost everything and they are now homeless. Her focus at the moment is to seek help and have her home rebuilt.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE PLIGHT OF GUYANA’S SENIOR CITIZENS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

KFC Goodwill Int’l Schools Series continues today with round 2

KFC Goodwill Int’l Schools Series continues today with round 2

Dec 14, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The KFC Goodwill Series is in full swing, showcasing thrilling action in the School Boy’s Under-18 football matches. Round two kicks off today at the Queen’s College (QC)...
Read More
Buttler: England must put the brakes on big-hitting West Indies

Buttler: England must put the brakes on...

Dec 14, 2023

Blue Water Girls’ Under-15 Development League to go nationwide in 2024

Blue Water Girls’ Under-15 Development...

Dec 14, 2023

Adrian’s Grocery lends support to East Bank vs. The Rest Street Football

Adrian’s Grocery lends support to East Bank vs....

Dec 14, 2023

ICC unveils revised schedule for ICC U19 Men’s World Cup in South Africa

ICC unveils revised schedule for ICC U19 Men’s...

Dec 14, 2023

West Indies take the lead in T20 series

West Indies take the lead in T20 series

Dec 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The meeting

    Kaieteur News – One should not expect too much from the talks which are likely to take place today in St. Vincent and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]