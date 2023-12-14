Farewell Mike Charles!

Amidst pomp and ceremony…

Kaieteur News – Guyana on Wednesday bade farewell to Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles with thousands gathering in person and online to honour his life and legacy.

Lt. Colonel Charles, 61, was among the five GDF servicemen who perished last Wednesday in a helicopter crash at Arau Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

His remains were flown in a Bell 412 helicopter from Guyana Defence Force (GDF) headquarters in Georgetown, to his residence in Timehri, East Bank Demerara where Guyanese joined the funeral procession via live stream, and in person paying tribute to the fallen son of the soil. President Irfaan Ali accompanied by Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d), Mark Phillips, GDF Chief of Staff,Omar Khan and several government ministers were among many who paid their final respects to Charles.

His body was escorted to his Timehri residence before making a stop at his mother’s residence in Soesdyke before a funeral service at the Church of the Nazarene in Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara. There was also another viewing at Promenade Gardens in Georgetown where friends and military colleagues offered tributes before the final procession to the Memorial Gardens, Le Repentir, where he received a military send off and a 21-gun salute before he was cremated.

At his residence in Timehri, President Ali delivered a touching tribute in honour of the distinguished serviceman. Describing Lt. Colonel Charles as “a pilot ‘extraordinaire’, a legend, and true son of the soil, who was always ready to serve,” the President told mourners at his Charles Hyde Park Timehri residence that the fallen serviceman discovered his purpose in life and fulfilled it. “Mike did not just fly, every time he flew, he flew for country…,” Ali said. President added that among the things Lt. Colonel Charles was known for was his love for nature and children.

The Head-of-State noted that this was evident in the videos and photographs he captured while traversing the length and breadth of Guyana. “He lived life doing what he loved– flying. Always ready with a solution…Loved nature. He loved children. He loved Guyana and people of Guyana and the children of Guyana and he set an example for all the men under his command.”

The President lauded the pilot’s photography skills, noting that he captured Guyana’s “magnificent” natural beauty.“In his videos he combined his extensive knowledge of the country’s vast and pristine hinterland with his accomplished skills as a pilot and a seasoned videographer, providing a marvellous birds-eye view of Guyana’s unsurpassed beauty,” the President Ali further said.

Ali noted that “the sounds and colours of the rainforest is Mike Charles’s best work yet,” as he made a commitment that a memorial of Charles work would be mounted on the walls of the National Museum. President Ali said too that he could not conclude without stressing that “Above everything, Mike was a patriot.” “Mike was a patriot who would lay down his life willingly in defense of Guyana. In his job, he undertook risky missions and he always acted out of a sense of duty,” the President added.

Similarly, Chief-of-Staff, Khan, lauded Lt. Col. Charles’ contribution to the GDF’s Air Corps, adding that his legacy will live on in his pictures, videos, the officers he trained and the lives of many Guyanese whom he touched along the way. “He was full of love and lived to serve this nation and I am even more proud that he did it while wearing the uniform…Things that felt difficult and challenging, there was always a solution. When we deployed our Air Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Charles was always there, with a solution,” the GDF Chief-of-Staff stated.

Meanwhile, the programme honouring the life of Lt. Colonel Charles detailed that he commenced his dedicated career of service of the country at the age of 18, when he joined the GDF. According to the information contained in the programme, Lt. Colonel Charles went on to devote 40 years of his life to providing exemplary service navigating the skies above Guyana’s extensive navigating the skies above Guyana’s extensive hinterland and borders. “In the early part of his career, he served at the 1 infantry Battalion as a platoon commander before venturing into aviation in 1984. Upon joining the air corps, he assumed the role of trainee pilot endowing the Guyana Defence Force and Guyana with a pilot and patriot whose immeasurable love for his country was witnessed by all,” the tribute added.

Lt. Colonel Charles served as an officer for 29 years before retiring in 2010. Throughout his service, he completed various military and aviation courses. His dedication was recognized with a military efficiency medal in 1997, awarded during his 16th year of service. He also received the 40th Anniversary Medal.

According to the information, Lt. Colonel Charles returned to service in 2011, and dedicated the last 12 years to the GDF Air Corps. His expertise proved invaluable in search and rescue operations and medical evacuations. His extensive aviation training included Commercial Pilot Certification in China, Bell 412 helicopter reefressher in Barbados, helicopter instrument in Aruba, Bell 412 pilot training and Bell 206 helicopter ground and flight training in the United States of America. In 2021, he was promoted to rank of Lieutenant Colonel by President Ali.

While he was widely known as Mike Charles, Lt. Colonel Charles lived and died in service. “His years in the skies were shared with all Guyanese, as he captured and conveyed the wonders of the vast country through videos and images. His infectious smile, wonderful anecdotes and commitment to service will be missed, his legacy will endure,” His tribute stated.