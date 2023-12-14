Latest update December 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Buttler: England must put the brakes on big-hitting West Indies

Dec 14, 2023 Sports

England Tour of the West Indies 2023…

Reuters – England must find a way to restrict the big hitters in the West Indies team after the hosts smashed 14 sixes en route to a four-wicket win in the opening Twenty20 International in Barbados on Tuesday, captain Jos Buttler said.

Rovman Powell and Andre Russell sealed victory with an unbroken stand (Getty Images)

Rehan Ahmed took two in two balls (Getty Images)

West Indies chased down the tourists’ 171 with 11 balls to spare in the rain-delayed match, with their top three batters combining for nine sixes – three more than the entire England side.

“They hit a lot of sixes as a team, that’s something that is a trademark of their side and we’ve got to find ways to limit that,” Buttler told reporters.

“Obviously, the swing in the game with sixes is so big.”

England got off to a strong start, reaching 77 for no loss in the first six overs, but then lost wickets regularly to be all out in 19.3 overs.

“From the position we were in at halfway, to only end up with (171) is an area we could have improved in,” Buttler said.

“The wicket definitely got harder, and the West Indies adapted.

“You’ve got to find ways to get it out the arc, try and find ways to take wickets as well, be aggressive and be committed. It’s a great test for us and we’ll find out lots over the next few games.”

The teams play the second of five T20s on Thursday afternoon in Grenada.

The hosts won the preceding One Day International series 2-1.

