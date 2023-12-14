Broke GPL unable to hold X-mas party for staff

Kaieteur News – The mood at the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) offices may have dimmed last week after the company informed staff that it is unable to host its annual Christmas party this year.

“As you are aware, the Company at this time is faced with severe financial constraints and we are very challenged to meet day to day expenses,” the power company said in an internal memorandum addressed to staff and seen by this publication.

Alternatively, GPL told its staff that since it is unable to find funds for its Christmas party, it offered each staff member $4,000 by way of cheques. However, GPL said it expects staff to plan and execute individual parties through committees and it said it expected all employees to be involved. This year, GPL was allocated billions of dollars in the national budget to upgrade its operations. In addition, a sum of $43.3 billion was budgeted to facilitate the construction of Wales gas-to-shore this plant and associated facilities.

Despite the huge budgetary allocations, the country continues to be plagued by blackouts, some of which lasts for hours and which occur almost daily. The power company has been forced to carry out load shedding exercises for hours-long periods this year as consumption exceeded the company’s power generation capacity. In addition, the company was forced to take its large consumers off the national grid during peak hours. In November, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar said at a press conference that the government has invested US$27.5 million to increase the company’s generating capacity.