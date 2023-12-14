Blue Water Girls’ Under-15 Development League to go nationwide in 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Blue Water Girls’ Under-15 Development League will run as a national tournament in 2024, providing a competitive platform for budding talents to exhibit their skills and contend for potential positions within the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) national team programme.

The announcement was made during a friendly match between Georgetown’s Tucville Secondary School and Bartica’s Potaro Strikers to celebrate Blue Water Shipping’s acquisition of the naming rights for the GFF Durban Park Stadium located in the heart of Georgetown.

The football community warmly welcomed news of the stadium after its announcement on December 8 by the GFF and Blue Water Shipping. The state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar facility will have a seating capacity of 10,400, a main pitch, mini pitches for grassroots programmes and office space for the federation. It will be completed in four years.

Blue Water Shipping Senior Vice President of Sales and Development Richard DeNobrega affirmed his company’s dedication to nurturing youth talent and emphasised that the stadium plays a pivotal role in the nationwide growth of football.

“At Blue Water Shipping we are always happy to contribute in a meaningful way to sport development. This further development of our partnership with the GFF step allows us to build on our existing commitment to the U-15 Girls League with the construction of the Blue Water Shipping Stadium. Our vision is that the continued development of talent is boosted and youths from all across Guyana are given the opportunity to benefit from a facility that promotes their growth. This is something we should all be proud of.”

In May 2022, the GFF and Blue Water Shipping collaboratively launched the first girls’ league aimed at nurturing young female footballers across Guyana. Now, the league will mirror the recently concluded Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Power Under17 National Academy Playoff.

GFF President Wayne Forde highlighted that the Guyanese football community has plenty to celebrate thanks to the extended partnership with Blue Water Shipping.

“Thank you to Blue Water Shipping for supporting the GFF’s football infrastructure goal. This is another significant step toward achieving our state-of-the-art stadium, given the green light by Concacaf and FIFA, within the coming four years. The Blue Water Shipping Stadium is poised to become the official home of football.”

Furthermore, Forde highlighted that the 2024 launch of the Blue Water Girls’ Under-15 Development League tournament shows the company’s resolute commitment to fostering the growth of talented girls across Guyana.

“GFF’s focus on grassroots initiatives is crucial to our strategic plan to ensure the sustainable advancement of football. This initiative’s rollout in 2024 promises positive engagement from participating schools.”