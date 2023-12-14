ANUG frowns on Govt.’s 6.5% salary increase amidst billions in oil revenue, rising cost of living

Kaieteur News – A New and United Guyana (ANUG) political party has expressed dissatisfaction with the Government of Guyana (GoG’s) decision to impose a 6.5 percent salary increase for public servants.

On Friday, Senior Minister within the Office of the President, with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh announced the 6.5 percent increase, effective retroactively from January 1, 2023. This figure represents a decrease from the 7 percent and 8 percent increments provided in 2021 and 2022, respectively. He also announced a one-month tax-free bonus for members of the disciplined services.

“ANUG vehemently opposes the government’s decision to implement a meager 6.5% annual raise for public servants in Guyana,” the statement read.

The party emphasized that the decision is grossly inadequate, especially when one considers the substantial increase in the cost of living throughout 2023.

“We emphasize that essential public servants, including police officers, military personnel, firefighters, nurses, teachers, doctors, and ministry staff, deserve a more substantial and equitable salary adjustment to cope with the rising expenses they inevitably face. These individuals play a pivotal role in maintaining the essential services that contribute to the well-being and stability of our nation,” ANUG stated.

The party in criticising the 6.5% raise, said that it fails to meet the needs of hardworking public servants and raises concerns about potential negative repercussions on the economy. ANUG explained that as the government is the largest employer in Guyana, the limited salary increase for public servants may lead to reduced disposable income nationwide, impacting private sector businesses due to diminished consumer spending power.

ANUG reminded that prior to 2020, when the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) sat in Opposition, they demanded a 50 percent salary increase for civil servants from the previous administration, the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition Government.

“At the time, no oil revenue had been received, but the Opposition PPP correctly pointed to the escalating cost of living, and the woefully inadequate salaries being paid. Their call for 50% was ignored by the APNU/AFC government of the day,” the party highlighted.

ANUG asserted that since 2020, Guyana received US$ billions in oil revenue and can afford to treat its public servants with dignity.

“Since 2020, the cost of living has escalated in a much steeper trajectory, and the working people of Guyana are suffering, but the PPP, now in Government, has blandly announced a 6.5 percent salary increase for public servants,” the party emphasized.

The party noted too that the annual cost of the increase equates to some of the larger government contracts being handed out to “a favored few, financed from the same oil revenue which should be benefiting all Guyanese, not some.”

“The lives of our people are not a game,” the party outlined.

ANUG stressed the necessity for serious leadership in Guyana, urging the government to engage in responsible decision-making that prioritizes the well-being of all Guyanese.

Moreover, the party contends that a more generous and fair approach to salary adjustments is not only essential for the well-being of public servants but also crucial for sustaining a robust and flourishing national economy.

The party said that adequate compensation for those dedicated to the public service is not only a matter of fairness but also a wise investment in the country’s overall prosperity. ANUG urged the government to reconsider its decision and engage in constructive dialogue with relevant stakeholders to find a solution that better aligns with the needs and aspirations of public servants.