Ali, Maduro arrive in St. Vincent for “peace talks” amid border controversy

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Venezuelan President, Nicholas Maduro arrived on Thursday morning in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for “peace talks” amidst the ongoing border controversy between the two countries.

The two presidents landed between 09:30 and 09:40 hrs at the Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Other regional leaders are reportedly travelling to the island to observe the dialogue between the leaders.

The face-to-face meeting takes place just hours after the Venezuelan Government set aside a large sum of money in its 2024 budget to brazenly annex the Essequibo region.

Tensions between the two countries increased significantly after Venezuela held a referendum on December 3 seeking its citizens’ support to illegally claim the Essequibo as its own.

Despite criticisms that votes in the referendum were rigged, Maduro claimed that a vast majority of the populace voted for Essequibo to become a territory of Venezuela.

The International Court of Justice warned that Venezuela must refrain from taking any action that would alter the situation on the ground.

Nevertheless, days after the referendum, President Maduro went ahead and illegally announced that Essequibo is a state of Venezuela. He even set up an illegal government, appointed a new government, and gave all foreign mining and oil companies operating in Guyana three months to leave.

Those measures increased tensions in the region, prompting Guyana to head the United Nations(UN) Security Council for intervention.

Concerned that the tension between the countries could destabilize peace in the Caribbean region, the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves wrote both presidents inviting them for peace talks in his island.

Both leaders agreed. Ali, however, made it clear that Guyana’s position on the border controversy is not up for discussion.

As the peace talks commence it should be noted that Venezuela recently wrote off St Vincent’s debt which accumulated under the PetroCaribe deal.