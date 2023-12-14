Adrian’s Grocery lends support to East Bank vs. The Rest Street Football

Latest update December 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 14, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Adrian’s Groceries has teamed up with Ballerz Entertainment to co-host the upcoming semi-finals and final of the East Bank Versus the Best Street Football competition. Their substantial sponsorship injects an extra dose of excitement into the tournament as it reaches its climax. This partnership brings a surge of anticipation to the pivotal phase of the competition.
Mark your calendars for December 16th as the action continues at the Mocha Community Centre, Tarmac. The semi-finals feature Sparta Boss, Back Street Warriors, Five-O, and Team Family battling it out from 8:00 pm, vying for a chance to claim up to $1,000,000 in cash and prizes. Will East Bank emerge victorious, or could Sparta Boss or Back Street Warriors seize the moment?
The success of the tournament owes much to the generous support of Ryda Hard Wine, GT Beer, Klovers Fashion, Adrian’s Groceries, Mocha Arcadia NDC, Hungry Helpers, Joy’s Water, Igloo Ice Cream, and Adrian’s Groceries.
