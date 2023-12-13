‘We must stand up to bullies with imperial ambitions’ – UK Shadow Foreign Secretary

…condemns Venezuela’s aggression towards Guyana

Kaieteur News – In a bold parliamentary address on Tuesday, David Lammy, the United Kingdom (UK) Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, sternly condemned the aggressive actions of Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro-and his administration towards Guyana.

He labelled these actions as “an aggressive threat” and outright attack on recognized international borders. Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali, ahead of his meeting with Maduro in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, reiterated his government’s stance that the border controversy is not up for discussion and remains under the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). However, Ali expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with Maduro to maintain regional peace.

Lammy denounced Maduro’s recent referendum as “illegitimate,” stoking historical grievances and drawing parallels to the tactics reminiscent of the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s playbook. Maduro and Putin are said to have close ties.

“We must stand up to bullies and tyrants with imperial ambitions,” Lammy said. It should be noted that Maduro is reportedly meeting with the Russian president sometime this month. Lammy sought reassurance for Guyana’s sovereignty akin to the UK’s commitment to Ukraine from the Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Andrew Mitchell who affirmed the UK’s unwavering support for Guyana.

“Yes, I can, Mr. Speaker, and yesterday (Monday) I attended a meeting convened by the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, which put out a statement last night, which I very much hope will reassure him,” Mitchell responded.

Last week, the UK expressed concern about the move by the Maduro-administration to annex the county of Essequibo, saying that the action is unjustified and should cease immediately. In a post on its social media account on X, formerly Twitter, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “we are clear that the border was settled in 1899 through international arbitration.”

Venezuela has claimed the Essequibo region, which it calls ‘Guayana Esequiba’. The Essequibo region accounts for two-thirds of Guyana’s territory. In clear defiance to the provisional orders granted by the ICJ in Guyana’s favour, the Nicolas Maduro administration announced several steps it has taken to claim the Essequibo.

The boundary between Guyana and Venezuela was settled in 1899, via an Arbitral Award which Venezuela accepted for decades and even enacted in their laws. In 1966, the Geneva Agreement, a legally binding instrument addressing the controversy over the 1899 Arbitral Award and the land boundary between Guyana and Venezuela, was introduced. The Agreement outlined a procedure for mandatory settlement. That process was followed and in March 2018, Guyana submitted an Application to the ICJ, seeking a final and binding Judgment on the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award and the boundary between the two states.