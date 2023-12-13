Too many secret meetings

Latest update December 13th, 2023 12:34 AM
Dec 13, 2023 Letters
Our world continues to be adversely affected by too many discussions behind closed doors and secret deals.
What if all the parties at the Thursday December 14th meeting with Presidents Maduro and Ali insist that the meeting is held with the widest of media personnel present?
At the least, all Guyanese will have the chance to hear if President Ali does not discuss the land boundary, and also if attempts are made to persuade President Ali to relent on the issue and jeopardise the yet-to-be-delivered ICJ final ruling.
Sincerely,
Faiyaz Alli
