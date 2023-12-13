Three of five servicemen killed in GDF helicopter crash were badly burnt – PM reveals

Latest update December 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Post-mortem examinations revealed that three of the servicemen killed in last Wednesday’s Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopter crash had a fiery death.
Brigadier Retired Gary Beaton, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, and Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome all died from burns, their respective autopsy reports stated.
According to police, Charles was identified by his name tag on a piece of his uniform that was still intact while Brigadier Beaton was identified by his top dentures.
The remaining two servicemen who were killed in the crash, Colonel Michael Shaoud and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan died from multiple injuries to their bodies, police stated.
Seven servicemen were aboard the helicopter when it crashed.
Charles was piloting the chopper towards the Region Seven Village of Arau when it went down in the jungle.
Only two of the men onboard survived; the co-pilot Lieutenant Andio Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson.
They sustained injuries and were treated at a City hospital.
Kaieteur News understands that they have since been discharged and are at home recovering.
