Latest update December 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Three of five servicemen killed in GDF helicopter crash were badly burnt – PM reveals

Dec 13, 2023 News

…Two others received multiple injuries

Kaieteur News – Post-mortem examinations revealed that three of the servicemen killed in last Wednesday’s Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopter crash had a fiery death.

Brigadier Retired Gary Beaton, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, and Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome all died from burns, their respective autopsy reports stated.

According to police, Charles was identified by his name tag on a piece of his uniform that was still intact while Brigadier Beaton was identified by his top dentures.

The remaining two servicemen who were killed in the crash, Colonel Michael Shaoud and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan died from multiple injuries to their bodies, police stated.

Seven servicemen were aboard the helicopter when it crashed.

Charles was piloting the chopper towards the Region Seven Village of Arau when it went down in the jungle.

Only two of the men onboard survived; the co-pilot Lieutenant Andio Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson.

They sustained injuries and were treated at a City hospital.

Kaieteur News understands that they have since been discharged and are at home recovering.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE PLIGHT OF GUYANA’S SENIOR CITIZENS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies take the lead in T20 series

West Indies take the lead in T20 series

Dec 13, 2023

England Tour of the West Indies… Kaieteur Sports – The West Indies cricket team is bursting at the seams with confidence after they went ahead 1 – 0 in their five-match T20 series against...
Read More
Wharton’s haul propels Chase’s Academic to victory

Wharton’s haul propels Chase’s Academic to...

Dec 13, 2023

Lady Jags one win from Concacaf W Gold Cup appearance

Lady Jags one win from Concacaf W Gold Cup...

Dec 13, 2023

GCC’s New Executive Committee appointed

GCC’s New Executive Committee appointed

Dec 13, 2023

DCB postpones all activities on Saturday in respect of the late Clyde Butts

DCB postpones all activities on Saturday in...

Dec 13, 2023

Dolphin Speed Swim Club to participate at ASATT Invitational Swimming C/ship in T&T

Dolphin Speed Swim Club to participate at ASATT...

Dec 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]