The madness is about to descend

Kaieteur News – As the festive season approaches, Georgetown is bracing itself for the annual onslaught of Christmas commercial chaos. The chief culprit in this unruly state of affairs is of course the state of traffic in the city.

Even before the holiday commercial season began, the traffic situation in the city was unbearable. This makes the need for a well-organized traffic plan all the more urgent.

The city faces enormous challenges in managing its traffic effectively. As we approach the days leading up to Christmas, the situation is only expected to worsen. It is therefore imperative that the traffic authorities take proactive measures to bring order to the impending confusion that threatens to engulf our streets.

The presence of an increased number of vendors adds an additional layer of difficulty. The city’s pavements and the verges of its main commercial districts are already overrun with illegal vending. At Christmas time, there is usually an invasion of more illegal vending and this adds to both the chaos and the congestion in the city.

Amidst these challenges, the responsibility for developing and implementing a comprehensive traffic plan cannot rest solely on the shoulders of the traffic authorities. This is a collective effort that requires collaboration between the traffic authorities, city officials, and the business community. To address the challenges posed by the increased commercial activities, an inclusive and well-thought-out plan must be put in place immediately.

The question that needs to be asked however is whether the local authorities are capable of developing such a plan. And if they do whether there is the political will to implement such a plan which will require sacrifices on the part of all the major stakeholders, including shoppers.

One glaring issue that demands immediate attention is the seemingly irrational deployment of traffic cops at junctions equipped with traffic lights. This practice raises questions about the efficient use of scarce human resources. In a modern city like Georgetown, where technology can play a pivotal role in traffic management, it is perplexing to witness manual interventions at locations where automated systems could easily suffice.

Traffic lights are designed to regulate the flow of traffic efficiently. Instead of posting traffic cops at every junction with traffic lights, the authorities should focus on posting ranks ato those junctions where there are no traffic lights and where there is usually a bottleneck.

It is important for the traffic authorities to collaborate with city officials and the business community to develop a comprehensive traffic plan. This plan should encompass strategies for managing increased vehicular and pedestrian traffic, regulating street vending, and leveraging technology for efficient traffic control.

Shoppers and commuters alike will have to accept that certain areas, such as downtown Georgetown, may have to be closed to vehicular traffic during daylight hours. Areas will have to be created in which people will have to walk rather than drive.

To address this issue effectively, there is a need to consider converting some of the existing streets leading into and out of the city into one-way thoroughfares. This would allow for better control and management of traffic flow. By designating specific streets as one-way routes, the authorities can streamline the movement of vehicles and reducing congestion.

The creation of parking zones will alleviate the stress of finding parking for residents and visitors but also encourage more people to move around on foot. Simultaneously, establishing no-parking zones in certain areas of the city center will improve the smooth flow of traffic. These zones can be strategically located near busy intersections, crosswalks, and areas with heavy foot traffic to prevent congestion and reduce the risk of accidents. Through a thoughtful combination of specialized parking areas and no-parking zones, the authorities can help bring order to the city over the next two weeks.

But to achieve these objectives, it is recommended that the authorities convene a task force comprising of representatives from the traffic police, city officials, and business associations.

The police are already overwhelmed by the need to direct at various junctions across the country. They need more manpower and they need support. One way of allowing them to better manage the situation is through the development and effective traffic plan. Otherwise, it will be a nightmare in the city over the next two weeks.

