The desecration of our National Flag warrants strong condemnation

Dear Editor,

The sanctity of a national flag transcends its physical form; it embodies the collective spirit, history, and aspirations of a nation. The Golden Arrowhead of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana is not merely a combination of colours on a piece of cloth; it is a powerful symbol of nationhood that unites the citizens under a common identity.

The desecration of our national flag is an act that cannot be tolerated. Whether displayed on a flagpole or adorned on a wall, the flag demands reverence. However, the recent incident at the opening of the Heroes Highway, where President Irfaan Ali and his Cabinet were observed walking on the painted representation of the national flag on the ground, is nothing short of a blatant disregard for the values it represents.

This reprehensible act is not just disrespectful; it is disgraceful and warrants unequivocal condemnation from every citizen who holds the ideals of the nation dear. The image of the President, the Prime Minister, and other members of the Cabinet walking on the national flag is a stain on the integrity of our nation.

It is with a heavy heart that we must express our deep disappointment in President Irfaan Ali and his entire Cabinet for their role in this disrespectful act. Such behaviour from the highest echelons of leadership sets a deplorable precedent and undermines the very foundation of our national identity.

In the face of such a disgraceful act, there can be no compromise. We, as citizens, must demand and insist that those responsible for this act of disrespect step down from their positions. The President and his Cabinet have failed in their duty to uphold the sanctity of our national symbols, and as such, they should immediately resign. This incident goes beyond mere politics; it strikes at the core of our shared identity as a nation. We cannot allow such disregard for our national symbols to go unchecked. It is incumbent upon every citizen to stand united in condemning this act and demanding accountability. Our nation deserves leaders who embody the values enshrined in our flag, and anything less is an affront to the very essence of nationhood.

Regards,

Ganesh Mahipaul, M.P.