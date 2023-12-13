Simextra Group supports One Guyana Beach Football tourney

Latest update December 13th, 2023 12:34 AM
Dec 13, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Simextra Group, through its Guyana office, has joined the growing list of corporate supporters for the ongoing One Guyana Beach Football tournament in Linden.
In a recent presentation to the organisers, the company, with operations also in Suriname, expressed their firm commitment to the success of the tournament.
This year marks the tournament’s second instalment at the PPP/C Linden Party Office compound.
While the specific amount of Simextra International’s contribution remains undisclosed, the company received commendation for their timely support to the tournament, which boasts a winner’s purse of $1 million.
The competition includes a women’s segment, offering a prize of $400,000 to the victorious team.
Following the matches held last evening, the tournament is set to resume on Saturday at 6:30 pm.
The lineup includes Fearless versus Platinum in the opening game, followed by a clash between Ahassa and Young Ballers, and subsequent matchups featuring 8-side against DH Ballers, and DC Ballers facing Pro Ballers.
Saturday’s schedule also includes encounters between Hururu and Presidential, as well as a showdown between LA Ballers and Bad Boys.
The night concludes with a final game between Gorillas and Team Mineral.
